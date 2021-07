Reggie Smith scores for Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt

Chasetown FC recorded a comfortable victory over a youthful Walsall Under 18s team.

Two first half strikes from Reggie Smith and one from Jack Langston set the Scholars on their way in their second home pre season friendly

Liam Kirton continued his vein of pre season goals – four so far – to make it 4-0 early in the second half.

Substitute Harry Crook also added to his tally with his fifth goal as he converted a spot kick for Chasetown’s fifth and a low drive to complete the scoring.