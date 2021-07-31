Thirteen community and voluntary organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood are to receive a share of £489,000 over the next three years.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed the groups that will receive money from its funding scheme.

All the projects chosen support one or more of the council’s objectives, including enabling people to help themselves and others, collaborating with the local authority, living healthy and active lives and helping to preserve the character and appearance of the district.

The awards went to

MHA Communities – £120,000

– £120,000 Support Staffordshire – £82,000

– £82,000 South East Staffordshire Citizens Advice Bureau – £64,980

– £64,980 Spark – £34,875

– £34,875 Liberty – £34,875

– £34,875 Royal National Institute for the Deaf – £32,200

– £32,200 Transforming Communities Together – £24,800

– £24,800 Cruse Bereavement Care – £20,100

– £20,100 Friends 2 Friends – £19,700

– £19,700 Phoenix Counselling Service – £18,120

– £18,120 Lichfield Arts – £17,800

– £17,800 Pathway Project – £17,600 with an additional £12,400 from new Burdens funding.

– £17,600 with an additional £12,400 from new Burdens funding. Staffordshire Care Farming – £1,950

