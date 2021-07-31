Thirteen community and voluntary organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood are to receive a share of £489,000 over the next three years.
Lichfield District Council has confirmed the groups that will receive money from its funding scheme.
All the projects chosen support one or more of the council’s objectives, including enabling people to help themselves and others, collaborating with the local authority, living healthy and active lives and helping to preserve the character and appearance of the district.
The awards went to
- MHA Communities – £120,000
- Support Staffordshire – £82,000
- South East Staffordshire Citizens Advice Bureau – £64,980
- Spark – £34,875
- Liberty – £34,875
- Royal National Institute for the Deaf – £32,200
- Transforming Communities Together – £24,800
- Cruse Bereavement Care – £20,100
- Friends 2 Friends – £19,700
- Phoenix Counselling Service – £18,120
- Lichfield Arts – £17,800
- Pathway Project – £17,600 with an additional £12,400 from new Burdens funding.
- Staffordshire Care Farming – £1,950
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:
“I am delighted we are funding such a diverse range of groups that work so hard to make a difference for communities right across the district.
“It will be vital in giving them more security and confidence at a time when many charitable organisations are struggling.
“From helping bereaved people and families suffering from domestic abuse, to investing in the arts and friends groups for socially isolated residents and people with learning disabilities, these groups and organisations work to improve the lives of local people and we’re really pleased to be able to support them with their important work.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council