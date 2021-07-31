Gardening expert Adam Frost will lift the lid on his green-fingered talents when he appears at the Lichfield Garrick.

Adam Frost

His talk will take place at the city venue on 12th September.

The Gardener’s World presenter has won seven gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

A spokesperson said:

“Adam’s love for the great outdoors started from a young age when he helped on his grandparent’s allotment. “His fascination with watching plants and vegetables grown and the wildlife it attracted has stayed with him and he remains passionate about passing this on to future generations.” Adam Frost

Tickets are £21.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.