Action from Chasetown FC’s pre-season game with Darlaston. Picture: Chasetown FC

Chasetown FC ran out 3-1 winners in a pre-season friendly at Darlaston – but the hosts may have felt the scoreline was harsh on them.

The home side had a number of opportunities and on another day may have netted more themselves, particularly after failing to c0nvert one-on-ones chances after The Scholars went in front.

Chasetown got off to a flyer inside two minutes when a corner fell to Connor Haddaway who fired home from six yards.

The visitors added a second when a cross from the right went beyond the far post to substitute Harry Crook who found the net off the inside of the post for his sixth goal of pre-season.

A couple of headers went wide for Chasetown before Darlaston deservedly got a goal for themselves.

But skipper Danny O’Callaghan added a third for The Scholars when a delightful ball into the box saw him steer it beyond the keeper.