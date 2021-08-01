The search is on for new lollipop men and women to help children get to school safely in Barton-under-Needwood.

Staffordshire County Council said locations at Station Road and Gilmore Lane were among 25 vacancies across the county it hopes to fill before September.

Applicants will be expected to work for between 45 minutes and an hour twice a day during term-time.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:

“Crossing patrols do such important work in their communities and I know that those who do the job find it hugely rewarding, not least for the interaction with the children as they go to and from school. “The uniform is provided to the successful applicants and we are keen to have people lined up ready for training at the beginning of September.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Applicants will need to complete a DBS check and pay is £9.62 an hour.

Cllr Price added:

“There are all kinds of people in our communities for whom being a school crossing patrol would be a perfect fit, whether it ties in with their lifestyle, or their desire to perform a valuable public service. “No previous experience or formal skills are needed, though the ability to strike up a rapport with children, parents, drivers and teachers will be a great help.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone interested can call 0300 111 8049 or complete the application form online.