Caravan owners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to remain vigilant after an increase in thefts across Staffordshire.

Police say there have been a number of reports in recent weeks of the vehicles being taken in the early hours of the morning.

Officers say there have also been reports of three men calling at houses in Lichfield to ask whether motorhomes are for sale. A black Land Rover Defender is believed to be being used by the group.

Some of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered from sites in Birmingham and Bewdley.

Chief Inspector Dave Wain, from Staffordshire Police, said: