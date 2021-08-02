The interior of Lichfield Cathedral is being transformed as part of a new light and sound display.

The Great Exhibition. Picture: Luxmuralis

The Great Exhibition: Science will see the 900-year-old building become the canvas for an exploration of the way in which scientists have shaped the past and will influence the future.

The display will be available to view between 19th and 30th August.

The Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber, said:

“The creation of the vaccines which are bringing us through the pandemic have shown us once again the vital role that science plays in our lives. “The Great Exhibition is a fun and engaging and awe-inspiring celebration of all that science has achieved throughout history. “We’re all in need of something to lift up our eyes and to remind us of how truly amazing the world around us can be.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

The Great Exhibition is the creation of the award winning collaboration of artists known as Luxmuralis who have seen their work feature at venues including Westminster Abbey and the Cathedral of St Paul’s in the USA.

Lichfield Cathedral’s artist in residence, Peter Walker, said:

“The Great Exhibition is about seeing things in new ways on a vast scale – we create these events with the aim of encouraging people to see the world differently. “Spending time in the cathedral, immersed fully in sound and light, we hope people will be encouraged to engage with key moments in the history of science, seeing our world with a whole new perspective.” Peter Walker