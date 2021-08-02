Workers at a care home in Barton-under-Needwood have received staff certificates and awards from Lichfield’s MP.

Michael Fabricant visited the Barton Mews and Cottage facility last week.

The Conservative MP paid tribute to the staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I was honoured to present certificates and awards to the hardworking and dedicated team who have cared from residents since the pandemic began.

“I am well aware how difficult it was in the early days of the pandemic – no-one understood the science of Covid-19 and the world shortage of PPE made healthcare particularly challenging.

“I was pleased to meet some of the team of professionals who work at Barton, many of whom have worked in the service since it opened in 2007 including Cottage Wing manager Julie Turner.”

Michael Fabricant MP