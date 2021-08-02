A rider has seen their electric scooter seized by police in Lichfield after being caught using it on the pavement.
Police said the male rider was also reported for having no insurance after the incident today (2nd August).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Even though e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it’s currently against the law to ride a privately owned one in a public place.
“This includes pavements, roads, parks, canal towpaths and within town centres.
“The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land, with the land owners permission.
Riders who are caught illegally riding their e-scooter face the scooter being seized and not getting it back as it will be disposed of accordingly, a £300 and six points on their driving licence.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson