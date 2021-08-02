A trial that allows shoppers at a Lichfield supermarket to fill their own containers with products is being expanded.

The refill station at Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store

Central England Co-op launched the initiative at its Boley Park store following a £3million redevelopment.

The partnership with Suma Wholefoods will now Abe expanded to include body care and home cleaning products as well as food.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said:

“As a responsible business, we are committed to minimising our impact on the environment and doing so in new and innovative ways. “We were delighted to launch our first-ever zero waste refill station at our flagship store and been so pleased with the positive feedback from colleagues, customers and members. “We hope that adding these additional products will provide even more choice for shoppers and lead to the continued success of this exciting trial concept.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

Products such as oats, porridge, rice and dried fruit had previously been included in the scheme, but items such as shampoo, conditioner and washing up will also now be available.

Johnny Spencer, national account manager at Suma Wholefoods, said: