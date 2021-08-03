Funk sounds will be served up as the Summer Sundaes series of outdoor performances continues in Lichfield city centre.

Heavy Beat Brass Band

Birmingham-based Heavy Beat Brass Band will be in the Market Square from midday on Sunday (8th August).

Organised by The Hub at St Mary’s, the event will also feature the Tom Lindsay Trio at 4pm.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Also lined up is some great entertainment with family art inspired by Van Gogh led by local artist Emma Cooper of Primrose Cottage at 10am, and The Wondrous Funderstorm will be around and about all day with a host of magical creatures for people to meet. “The Bull and the Moon dance piece by Spin Arts – on at 11am and 3pm – is aimed at young audiences and tells the story of a little bull who doesn’t want to join the bull fight or lead a herd of cows but, inspired by the dancing moon, dreams of becoming a female flamenco dancer.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

More information about the event – and future Summer Sundaes sessions – is available at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.