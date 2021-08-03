Equipment waiting to be repurposed at First Class Technologies

A Lichfield company is working with a Staffordshire charity to help give a new lease of life to old IT equipment.

First Class Technologies, based on Britannia Enterprise Park, is partnering with The Community Foundation for Staffordshire on the Donate IT Digital Scheme.

The initiative aims to help give access to computers to those in need, while also preventing equipment ending up in landfill.

Richard Hinton, managing director of First Class Technologies said:

“E-waste is a growing waste stream across the world, so we’re proud to be doing our bit to give these older devices a new lease of life. “It’s a pleasure to be supporting The Community Foundation for Staffordshire with this project by donating our time free of charge to review, factory reset and reformat devices in order that they can be rehomed to those who desperately need access to such technology.” Richard Hinton, First Class Technologies

So far more than 100 computers, laptops and tablets have been repurposed by the company.

Jo Cooper, from The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“We’re very grateful to First Class Technologies for providing the expertise and time to support this important cause. “These refurbished computers can be distributed to individuals and small community groups across Staffordshire, including children and young people as well as the elderly, disabled and those who are financially vulnerable, as well as some voluntary groups across the county, offering life-changing opportunities and helping to reduce isolation and loneliness.” Jo Cooper, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

For more details on how to donate equipment to the initiative email office@staffordshire.foundation.