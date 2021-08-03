Ward sister Ruth Abell thanking players for taking part in the raffle

A summer raffle has helped to raise more than £87,000 for St Giles Hospice.

The money will be used to help support care of patients living with a terminal illnesses and their families.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said the total raised had been one of the highest ever achieved by the charity’s fundraising raffle.

“Once again our dedicated supporters have overwhelmed us with their kindness by playing our summer raffle and making additional donations on top of their ticket purchases. “We’ve never needed our community more than we have done over the last 18 months. They have really stepped up with their amazing support, at a time when everyone has also been coping with the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had to temporarily close our charity shops and cancel our fundraising events during the lockdowns so our raffles have become more vital than ever in supporting our care services. “The £87,000 raised will help to ensure that St Giles can be there for our patients in the local community and their families when they need us the most.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Prizes in this year’s summer raffle included a jackpot of £8,000, a second prize of £2,000 and other cash sums.