A Burntwood manufacturer says a boom in home shopping has seen demand for its products jump by 150%.

Steve Hutchinson, Billy Hutchinson and Scott Hutchinson

S Lester Packing Materials, which employs 45 people, makes corrugated boxes and bespoke packaging for clients in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, bike manufacturing and mail order.

The company said the boom in demand had led to a £4.5million investment in infrastructure and new technology. It will also rebrand as Lesters.

Director Billy Hutchinson said:

“We’ve been in business for nearly 40 years, and during that time we’ve never stood still. However, the last two years has seen us really push forward with our growth plans, investing heavily in our site, technology, and people to create improved capability, capacity, and efficiency. “All of these changes mean we are now seen as a trusted supplier and an alternative for larger customers in a world where size and capability really matters. The name and brand change reflect this and brings our innovative design and prototyping facilities to the fore.” Billy Hutchinson, Lesters

The past 18 months have seen the company take on 15 new staff with a second shift introduced to keep up with demand.

The business has also recently completed the purchase of a transport and warehousing company, with further plans in the making to acquire other organisations further up the packaging supply chain.