People can get a taste of life as a racehorse owner while also supporting the lifesaving work of the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The charity has teamed up with Crowd Racing for the initiative.

Rather than the standard £100 annual fee, participants will pay £80 – with £30 of that going to the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Craig McKenna, managing partner at Crowd Racing, said:

“The lifesaving service provided by Midlands Air Ambulance is incredible, and as a helicopter emergency medical operation, many of us in the equestrian world appreciate the importance of an air ambulance and the skills of the aircrew on board. “We, at Crowd Racing, are delighted to support the charity through the MAAC Crowd, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.” Craig McKenna, Crowd Racing

The partnership will also see a percentage of any winnings also being handed over to the charity

Abbie Hawkins, partnerships executive at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Our charity airlifts a professional or novice horse rider on average once every four days. “As a lifesaving pre-hospital medical service, which relies solely on the generosity of the public and local businesses to keep our daily service operational, our charity is extremely grateful for the support of Crowd Racing. “This is a fantastic initiative for any horse racing fans to get involved.” Abbie Hawkins, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For more details on the Midlands Air Ambulance membership offer visit www.goldandgreen.co.uk/product/maac-crowd.