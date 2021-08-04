Health leaders have marked 500 days since the first national coronavirus lockdown by urging people to get their vaccines and continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Coronavirus vaccination card

The country saw widespread restrictions introduced on 26th March last year, with additional lockdowns put in place from 5th November 2020 and 6th January this year.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said it was important people played their part in ensuring no return to lockdown is needed.

“We’ve all had to make sacrifices over the last 18 months and it’s been a long, difficult road to where we find ourselves today, with the vaccination programme making a real impact and case numbers falling for the first time outside of a lockdown. “However, we mustn’t be complacent. There are still many people who are eligible but who haven’t yet had their vaccinations, including many younger people between 18 and 24. “I urge them to get vaccinated. “Everyone aged 18 and over should get both doses of the vaccine as quickly as possible. This is the best way to protect themselves and others from the serious effects of Covid-19. “Every vaccination helps to further reduce the spread of Covid and reduces the possibility of further lockdowns.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The number of Covid cases in the county has now fallen for the second week running.

The seven-day period to 22nd July saw the number of cases in Staffordshire fall by more than 400 to 3,815, the first weekly drop in cases since the end of May.

The seven-day period to 29th July saw cases fall further, to 2,082.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said:

“The downward trend in cases is good news. However, there are still a lot of people being infected, so it’s important that we continue taking sensible precautions to limit the spread of the virus.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccinations can be booked via the NHS national booking system or by calling 119. Information about vaccination walk-in clinics in Staffordshire can be found online.