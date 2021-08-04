A number of plaques put up around Lichfield to honour women who have played a key role in the city’s past have gone missing.

One of the plaques at Speakers’ Corner

They were created by Lichfield’s Wayward Women History Group after being inspired by a visit by the Rosie’s Plaques group.

Six were placed at locations across the city, but a spokesperson said some had now gone missing.

“Unfortunately four of the plaques disappeared within days. “We have temporarily taken down the survivors – Bertha Frankham and Mary Salt – so that they are not lost for ever. “Substitute memorials to all these women will be put up tomorrow (5th August) and a leaflet giving the full stories will be then be available from Lichfield Library, Faro Lounge, the George Hotel, the Daily Grind and the Nest. “We were delighted by the positive response to our plaques as we put them up and later on social media – we are devastated by their disappearance.” Wayward Women’s History Group spokesperson

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing plaques is asked to contact the group via their Twitter account.