Pupils at a Lichfield school will be able to get their noses into a good book thanks to a £500 donation.

Part of the reading area at Streethay Primary School

The money was given to Streethay Primary School by housebuilder Miller Homes West Midlands.

The school was built by the company as part of the Cathedral View and Roman Heights development.

Martin Grimes, operations director for Miller Homes West Midlands, said:

“The last year has been a challenge for all of us, but particularly for those in the education sector. “Teachers have been left with no choice but to adapt to the new online learning landscape and many schools like Streethay Primary have been unable to raise the vital funds needed to provide their students with the necessary support and materials for their future development. “That’s why we’re delighted to have provided a much-needed donation to the hardworking teachers and PTA team at Streethay Primary so that they can continue to invest in their budding young students. “We hope the children enjoy their new reading materials, and we look forward to continuing to support them in the future.” Martin Grimes

Stuart Taylor, headteacher at Streethay Primary School, said: