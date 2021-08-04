People in Alrewas are being urged to ensure vehicles and properties are locked at all times after a spate of thefts.
Police say they received “numerous reports” of items being taken on Main Street yesterday (3rd July).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Please be extra vigilant, make sure that vehicles and properties are locked and secure at all times.
“These incidents have taken place on Main Street – if anyone has any CCTV could they please check to see if any suspicious activity took place this week.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.