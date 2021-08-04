A former betting shop in Burntwood could be converted to become the home of a yoga business.

An application has been submitted to create the “yoga and wellbeing studio” at Swan Island site.

The Wellbeing and Wellness Coach is hoping to move into the site if the change of use is given the green light by planning chiefs.

A planning statement said:

“The unit is part of the local centre shopping area and the proposals would enhance and utilise a retail unit that has been vacant for close to two years. “The proposals would improve and enhance the immediate area through making an immediate improvement to the locale and would provide employment for local residents and provide a much- needed service to the local area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.