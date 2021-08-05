A digital speed indicator

Councillors in Burntwood are set to decide whether to reinstall speed indication displays around the town.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council on 10th August.

A report revealed that the devices had previously been rotated between Highfield Road, Milestone Way, St Matthew’s Road, Chasetown High Street, Stables Way and Spinney Way.

But they have not been used for almost a year due to battery failure and issues with fixings.

The report said there was no reason for the speed indicators to be introduced in the first place.

“It is not clear what evidence was used to determine the need for speed indication devices or why the six specific locations were chosen. “Between January 2015 and December 2020 no road in the town met the threshold for investigation because of road safety concerns. “The town council has not received any significant and consistent complaints about speeding in the town.” Report to Burntwood Town Council meeting

The report added that the cost of rotating the devices between the locations again would cost between £300 and £500.

It said the previous system of moving them could not be used again after health and safety concerns were raised.