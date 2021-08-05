Lunar Lecture logo

The role of gardens in the career of Erasmus Darwin will be explored in the latest Lunar Lecture at a Lichfield museum.

Erasmus Darwin House is hosting the online talk by Professor Paul Elliott at 4pm on 22nd August.

A spokesperson said:

“The role of the botanic garden near Lichfield in Erasmus Darwin’s career is well known, especially the inspiration it provided for his poetry, but he also kept gardens and what he called an orchard or farm when living in Derby. “This talk examines the relationships between Darwin’s gardens at Lichfield and Derby and his work in medicine, botany and natural history. “Employing a wealth of sources, the evidence for the formation, design, planting and usage of Darwin’s gardens is reviewed and we see how valuable they were to his communities of family, friends and patients as resources and sociable places. “Darwin’s gardens were more far than just places where plants grew and provide insights his medical and scientific philosophies and outlook on life.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £6 and can be booked online.