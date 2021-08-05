A Lichfield manufacturer of civil engineering products has confirmed a new appointment.

Gosia Kwapisz will join Wrekin Products as a product manager.

She has previously worked in a similar position for QEP.

Commercial director Simon Turner said:

“We’re thrilled to have welcomed Gosia to the team.

“This is an exciting time for Wrekin as we look to contribute to the Prime Minister’s new deal and build, build, build agenda.

“She comes with a wealth of knowledge that she’s built up during her varied career and I look forward to seeing where she’s able to take the company in the coming months.”

Simon Turner, Wrekin Products