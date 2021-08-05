Live music, dance and storytelling will be on offer at an event at Woodhouse Farm.

Folk on the Farm will be held on 5th September as warm of up for L2F – the Lichfield Festival of Folk – which takes place in October.

Entertainment will include performances of the songs shortlisted for the L2F songwriting competition, alongside the Armitage Mummers and the Lichfield Storytellers.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Things are well in hand for an exciting L2F festival in October, and Folk on the Farm is the opening event for that. “When other festivals are over, ours is just beginning. This is a great opportunity to hear from some new, talented musicians, hear Lichfield’s very talented storytellers and see some Morris dancers.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For details and to book tickets for Folk on the Farm visit the Lichfield Arts website.

L2F runs from 22nd to 24th October and will feature music from the likes of Megson, The Gerry Colvin Band and Ranagri. More information is available online.