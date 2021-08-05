A new escape room experience is being launched at the Lichfield Garrick.
The themed activity will challenge teams to solve clues and puzzles.
A spokesperson said:
“Lord Huxley has been kidnapped by mysterious forces while investigating a secret ancient order.
“Teams will have one hour to find the ransom, save Lord Huxley, and escape his private museum.
“But our detectives will need to be careful – it might not be as simple as they think.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
The escape room is suitable for those aged 13 and over. It will operate on Fridays and Saturdays. For more details and to book visit the Lichfield Garrick website.