A new escape room experience is being launched at the Lichfield Garrick.

The themed activity will challenge teams to solve clues and puzzles.

A spokesperson said:

“Lord Huxley has been kidnapped by mysterious forces while investigating a secret ancient order.

“Teams will have one hour to find the ransom, save Lord Huxley, and escape his private museum.

“But our detectives will need to be careful – it might not be as simple as they think.”

