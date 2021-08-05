Police are investigating after a large sum of money was taken during a distraction burglary in Burntwood.

Detectives say the incident happened on Oak Lane sometime before midday yesterday (4th August).

The money is believed to have been taken while the homeowner was speaking with a man who had been asking for access so he could do some work on the house next door.

Police say both men where white and in their 60s. They drove off in a tipper-style van.

A similar incident happened shortly afterwards in Cannock where a homeowner was told he had to pay to fix a rat problem in his garden, but he refused and the men left.

Sergeant Peter Brazendale from force CID said:

“We believe it’s possible that these two incidents are linked so we’re asking anyone with any information to get in touch. “We just want to take this opportunity to remind people to not let anyone into your house who you don’t know and isn’t scheduled to be there. “These distraction burglaries can have a devastating impact on victims so we ask that neighbours, family and friends look out for those who could be vulnerable to these individuals.” Sergeant Peter Brazendale, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 230 or 249 of 4th August. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.