A community picnic event in Burntwood has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.

Burntwood Town Council said the Summer Picnic scheduled to take place at Burntwood Leisure Centre tomorrow (7th August) would not go ahead due to poor weather.

Cllr Darren Ennis said the decision was taken following a site visit.

“We have been to site today and the ground is very wet and muddy with more rain incoming today and the early hours of tomorrow morning. “We have been scanning forecasts during the week in the hope that the weather would pick up but that isn’t the case. “It’s also important to be fair to the stallholders who are likely to get fewer visitors than their efforts deserve. “We know that this will bring more disappointment to the residents of Burntwood, but we want to give them an event that runs 100% and not – almost literally – a damp squib.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Ennis said the market planned at Sankey’s Corner on Sunday would still go ahead.