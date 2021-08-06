Adults with a learning disability and their carers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on how respite care services can be revamped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An online survey has been launched, with face-to-face sessions scheduled to take place across Staffordshire in September.

Staffordshire County Council said the consultation hoped to gather views on how services may look in future.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

Cllr Julia Jessel

“Throughout the last 18 months, we’ve had to think differently about the respite services we offer, to ensure people can still access services despite restrictions due to lockdowns or social distancing. “Now, we have a great opportunity to look at these services and understand how we can embrace the changes that have been made, and make sure they are fit for the future. “This is where our residents come in. We need adults with learning disabilities and their carers to give us their views, whether that’s via our online questionnaire or in person at one of our eight engagement events. “We can then take this feedback and put a number of options before the county council’s cabinet later this year.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The online survey and details of the engagement events are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.