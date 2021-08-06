People aged 16 and 17 across Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take up their coronavirus vaccine when it is offered.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Government has confirmed this week that the age group eligible for the jabs will soon be lowered following recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said young people should take up their vaccination as soon as it is offered.

“The successful rollout of the vaccination programme has weakened the link between catching coronavirus and being hospitalised among the adult population, so it’s great news that young people will soon be able to get more protection against this virus. “Even though the risk of getting seriously ill from Covid is low for this age range, getting the vaccine will give them increased protection and boost general levels of immunity among the population, reducing the ability of the virus to spread and cause serious illness among our communities now and as we head into winter. “Please keep checking the NHS website for updates and, as soon as you’re able to, book your Covid-19 vaccine.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

More information on the Covid-19 vaccine can be found at www.nhs.uk.