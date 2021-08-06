A Lichfield mental health expert has sought to reassure pupils ahead of A Level and GCSE results day.

Sheila McMahon

Sheila McMahon said the pandemic had seen levels of anxiety rise amongst pupils due to uncertainties caused by the impact on the academic year.

She said it was important parents helped to support their children through the stresses of receiving their results.

“If pupils don’t do as well as hoped in their exams, sometimes it can help to put things into perspective – they have been through a pandemic that none of us had expected. “The pandemic has created levels of anxiety and uncertainty that has been off the scales for some people, that to actually sit an exam or go to school, or be home schooled with all this uncertainty, is an achievement in itself. “All you do can do is your best at that time and that is good enough.” Sheila McMahon

Sheila, who has worked with young people and teachers in the lead up to results day, said it was important that students are able to put their results into perspective.

“It’s important to also remember that many people who don’t do well in exams go on to study and succeed later on in life. “Other people do great in exams and get the results they want to study their preferred topic only to find out months, even years down the line, that they want to pursue something else. “Sometimes it takes ‘Life’s University’ to find out what feels right for you.” “Whatever will be will be – at the time, a negative result can feel like the end of the world however it can feel very different years from now when you find yourself doing something that you love regardless of your results.” Sheila McMahon

Sheila, who will deliver a keynote speech at this year’s Sandwell Schools Head Teachers Conference, has also created a video to help children with anxiety.