Police are investigating after an attempted burglary at a house in Burntwood.

The incident happened at around 3.45am yesterday at a property on Railway Lane.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“We received a report of an attempted burglary where someone attempted to gain access via the letterbox of the front door by placing a pole through – possibly to search for items to gain entry.

“The residents also saw persons looking through their windows at the time and going through their bins.”

PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police