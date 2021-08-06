Police are investigating after an attempted burglary at a house in Burntwood.
The incident happened at around 3.45am yesterday at a property on Railway Lane.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“We received a report of an attempted burglary where someone attempted to gain access via the letterbox of the front door by placing a pole through – possibly to search for items to gain entry.
“The residents also saw persons looking through their windows at the time and going through their bins.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0058 of 5th August.