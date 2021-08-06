Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

Tickets have gone on sale for a screening of a concert by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Their Back Together tour performance at the O2 Arena will be shown in the studio of the Lichfield Garrick on 21st August.

A spokesperson said:

“Ball and Boe’s sensational voices and irresistible chemistry will undoubtedly light up the big screen. “The superstar pair will take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera as well as a brilliantly arranged Queen Medley.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling 01543 412121.