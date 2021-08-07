Lichfield City FC created club history as they recorded their biggest ever win in the FA Cup.

Ivor Green’s men kicked off their season in style with a 4-0 triumph at Stourport Swifts to set up a clash against Evesham United in the next round.

City were given an early advantage when the hosts were reduced to ten men after a defender pulled back Christian Blanchette as he broke away.

Lichfield were quick to make the extra man count as Max Dixon and Kyle Patterson combined to tee up Jack Edwards for the opening goal.

Blanchette forced the Swifts keeper into a good save, while Dixon was also denied by the home stopper as the visitors looked for a second goal.

The woodwork was rattled by Blanchette before yet another save to deny Dixon saw Lichfield go in at the break just a single goal to the good.

City continued to carve out chances in the second period, but the second goal didn’t come until the 70th minute when Dixon’s cross found Max Black who volleyed home.

The home side tried to find a way back into the game, with Joe Haines heading one off the line to prevent the lead being halved.

And Haines showed his value at the other end as well as he made it 3-0 with a shot that looped over the Swifts keeper three minutes from the end.

There was still time for Lichfield to snatch a fourth goal as Dixon rifled the ball into the roof of the net to wrap up the 4-0 win.