Ceramics by one Britain’s most influential potters are going up for auction in Lichfield.

Some of the Ruskin items

Seventy lots by Ruskin, ranging from the early years of production up to the studio’s final years in the 1930s, go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 17th August.

Founded in 1898 in Smethwick – then part of Staffordshire – Ruskin quickly established itself as a world leader for pottery combining complex processes and unique glazes with functionality.

Valuer and auctioneer David Fergus said:

“It’s an impressive collection which must have taken years to accumulate. “Ruskin experimented with glazes and everything was handmade with some pieces thrown and some moulded. “This collection includes many different shapes and sizes, pieces where you can clearly see how Ruskin was inspired by Chinese ceramics plus glazes including crystalline, lustre, matt and high fired gloss. “Because each piece, having been glazed by hand, was fired with subtle differences in temperature due to its position in the kiln, no two pieces were ever the same. “This pottery was unique and no-one had ever seen anything like it before anywhere, which led to the studio winning lots of awards at home and abroad.” David Fergus

For more details on the lots visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.