Members of Lichfield Ladies Circle are celebrating after being able to enjoy face to face meetings once again following the recent ending of coronavirus restrictions.

The group had been forced to cancel in person events during lockdown, but saw the number of members increase.

A spokesperson said:

“We are incredibly proud to say that throughout lockdown we have managed to stay connected and social. “A few weeks ago we went to Burntwood Alpaca and Animal Experiences and had an amazing time. “With restrictions now lifted we’re managing to get together face to face more often.

We meet every other Tuesday but get together more often when possible.” Lichfield Ladies Circle spokesperson

Membership is open to women aged between 18 and 45.

“If you’re looking to be more social with a big variety of women please get in contact and fill up your social calendar.”

For more details visit the Lichfield Ladies Circle website or go to the group’s Facebook page.