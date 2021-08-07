Tickets have gone on sale for priority seating at the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The event is free to attend, but £15 tickets are available for seating at tables in front of the stage.

The proms takes place at Beacon Park on 4th September.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“This year’s Lichfield Proms is extra special as it couldn’t go ahead last year due to the pandemic – it’s the perfect way to celebrate the end of summer in the beautiful surroundings of Beacon Park. “Booking prime seating at tables in front of the stage is a great way to enjoy the concert in style and comfort. “There’s always a fantastic atmosphere in the prime seating area but tickets are limited, so don’t forget to book in good time.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

This year’s concert is set to feature music from Eureka Jazz and The British Police Symphony Orchestra. The night will be brought to an end with a fireworks finale.

Parking will also be available on the night for £5.

Prime seating can be booked in groups of four or six at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/lichfieldproms.