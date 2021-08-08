Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Longdon.

The incident happened on Church Way overnight between 6th and 7th August.

PCSO Tracy Horton said the theft was the latest in a number of incidents in the local area.

“These offenders may be about in other villages around the Lichfield area as we have had items stolen from unlocked vehicles and properties in other rural villages too.” PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the catalytic converter theft can contact police on 101, quoting incident 391 of 7th August.

Over night 6th Aug – 7th Aug on vehicle parked on Church Way had the catalytic converter stolen. If you have any information please contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident log 391- 07/08/2021.

Please be vigilant, security lights, CCTV are a good investment to deter offenders.