Volunteers at a Whittington charity who help care for bereaved children and young people are celebrating after winning a regional award.

The group, which supports St Giles Hospice’s Phoenix service, were winners at the Support Staffordshire Volunteer Star Awards 2021.

Some of the volunteers and staff at St Giles Hospice celebrating their award

Phoenix clinical lead Jodie Phillips said:

“We are so proud of everyone and so thrilled to win this award, which recognises all of the vital hard work that our volunteers do. “Our volunteers always make such a difference, but this was especially true through Covid-19 when their commitment did not waver for a second and they really went above and beyond to support our families. “I think we have got the most amazing group of volunteers, who are highly skilled and bring us a real dedication and passion. “Without them we could not run the Phoenix service and we are so lucky to have them.” Jodie Phillips

Phoenix offers one-to-one and family group support, a peer support group, and a range of other activities from boxing to crafts.

It also works with other organisations offering advice and training to schools and professionals to give them the skills to better help young people who have lost a loved one.

Claire Ferris, from Support Staffordshire, said: