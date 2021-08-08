Chasetown FC completed their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rushall Olympic.

Action from Chasetown v Rushall Olympic. Picture: Dave Birt

An even opening period saw both sides fail to create much in the way of clear-cut chances.

The Scholars saw Jack Langston send an effort just wide after a cross from Reggie Smith – who then went on to go close with his own strike that was turned away by the keeper.

The breakthrough eventually came with the lively Smith firing home into the bottom corner to send Chasetown into the break a goal up.

Rushall started the second period brightly a good chance fired straight at Curtis Pond in the Scholars goal.

Chasetown went close to a second when Jordan Evans saw his shot saved, while Langston also tested the visiting keeper’s palms.

Rushall’s Owen Parry forced a good save from Pond as chances continued to be created at both ends.

Simeon Colbourne also struck the woodwork as the visitors went in search of an equaliser.

It looked as though Chasetown would hang on for the win as Olympic piled on the pressure, but a penalty kick gave the visitors a late chance to level – an opportunity Dan Glover didn’t turn down.