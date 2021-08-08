Plans have been unveiled to replace workshops with a two-bedroom bungalow in Burntwood.

The site at the rear of 204 High Street backs on to Burntwood Leisure Centre and has previously seen an application for a similar scheme rejected.

But developers hope the scheme will get the go-ahead this time around.

A planning statement said:

“The site has a building on it that has been there for in excess of ten years and a business run from those buildings with multiple car movements. “As this site would now be residential there will be less vehicle movements. “The bungalow would be located further forward than the existing workshops to provide the property with a garden.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.