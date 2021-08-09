Work needs to take place to deal with an “eyesore” piece of land in Lichfield city centre, two councillors say.

The former Tempest Ford site in Lichfield city centre

The former Tempest Ford site has been left empty since the proposed Friarsgate redevelopment collapsed in 2018.

Now re-branded as the Birmingham Road site by the local authority, it has been surrounded by hoardings ever since the garage was demolished to make way for the failed scheme.

In a joint statement, Liberal Democrat councillors Paul Ray and Miles Trent say Lichfield District Council must ensure building begins to bring the land back into use.

Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Miles Trent in front of one of the hoardings

“Things have gone very quiet with this site and there does need to be some progress. It is an eyesore and a wasteland. “We do appreciate that Covid-19 has caused delay, but the council does now need to get on with getting construction started on-site. “The original plans envisaged about 100 town houses and flats on the site and there is very large demand for housing in Lichfield, so let’s get this building started – and as part of the plan to tackle the housing crisis in our area these houses or flats must be affordable.” Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Miles Trent

Cllr Ray has raised the issue with the Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, who has arranged a briefing for members on 12th August.