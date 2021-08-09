Work needs to take place to deal with an “eyesore” piece of land in Lichfield city centre, two councillors say.
The former Tempest Ford site has been left empty since the proposed Friarsgate redevelopment collapsed in 2018.
Now re-branded as the Birmingham Road site by the local authority, it has been surrounded by hoardings ever since the garage was demolished to make way for the failed scheme.
In a joint statement, Liberal Democrat councillors Paul Ray and Miles Trent say Lichfield District Council must ensure building begins to bring the land back into use.
“Things have gone very quiet with this site and there does need to be some progress. It is an eyesore and a wasteland.
“We do appreciate that Covid-19 has caused delay, but the council does now need to get on with getting construction started on-site.
“The original plans envisaged about 100 town houses and flats on the site and there is very large demand for housing in Lichfield, so let’s get this building started – and as part of the plan to tackle the housing crisis in our area these houses or flats must be affordable.”Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Miles Trent
Cllr Ray has raised the issue with the Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, who has arranged a briefing for members on 12th August.
“I am grateful that this briefing has been arranged and hope that we will be given details of some real progress on the way forward for the site.
“I am also asking for a further update on the Debenhams building. It is not owned by the council but the council has an important role here in making things happen.
“Myself and Cllr Hugh Ashton have previously proposed that the building could be used for the benefit of the community.
“The ground floor could be sublet to foodstuff traders who wish to maintain a city presence but cannot afford a full shop unit. This would create a kind of indoor market, similar to that seen in many European cities.
“This would help cement Lichfield’s already established reputation as a unique shopping centre with a focus on craft and artisan food retail.
“The upper floors could also be converted into an ‘incubator space’ for new start-ups.”Cllr Paul Ray
Thousands of houses are being built all around Lichfield, why do we need yet more housing here? Why can’t we have something different and interesting for the city centre? All these counsellors want to do is build houses everywhere! It’s actually ridiculous.
Simon – Of course, there are indeed houses being built all around Lichfield. However, there are very good reasons for incorporating housing into city centre developments.
Housing around the perimeter of a city does not encourage life in the city centre. Larger retail facilities tend to move to the periphery, killing trade for established city centre businesses, and parking/transport problems emerge when residents of these perimeter developments come into the city. An area devoted only to office space is dead in the evenings and weekends, and retail developments likewise have their “dead times”. A mix, where affordable housing is located on top of commercial (office and retail) premises, helps to keep the city centre and community alive and also helps to alleviate the housing shortage.
There is no reason why leisure facilities should not also be a part of the mix. Though I personally favour a retail/business use for the Debenham’s premises, there is no reason why remodelling could not provide an imaginative facility where people could enjoy themselves, alongside residential and commercial space. However, parking might be an issue.
Having said all this, the more views such as yours that are expressed, the better the council will be able to plan for the future needs of residents.
#Simon. I agree. “Affordable” housing? Affordable for who? Certainly not for the many, but the few, especially in a such a prime location. And whilst there are no shortage of houses being built, they are not be built for local people but incomers to the area. But what there is a shortage of for local people is social housing, for those unable to ever get on the housing ladder, a largely forgotten section of society, who often have to rent privately and in Lichfield even this is beyond their means and inevitably they have to move out of the city they were born in. But it all falls on deaf ears.
I am continually disappointed that the thinking for this site is the binary houses or retail. Why not use some imagination? Why not make it a completely flexible space that can serve many, many purposes? I’d love to see something like the Eden Project “bubbles” or an opening roof like centre court at Wimbledon. That way it could be used for markets, pop up festivals, open air/closed roof theatre, concerts, picnics, sport, etc etc even when there’s bad weather. Plant lots of trees – that is if we’re serious about the climate emergency. If it’s used for housing or more concrete it’s lost forever. Keep it as a wholly public space that’s used for all sorts of things that attract people to come into the City centre – I’m sure with a bit of imagination we can create something that would be special and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.
Cllr – Hugh Ashton – thank you for responding. I understand the point you are making, but my concern is that there aren’t very many attractions in Lichfield centre, especially for young people. If we want Lichfield centre to draw people in, and help make the centre a vibrant place (which is of course good for the businesses there) then we need more than just houses/flats. We need attractions. What about a leisure complex for this site, i.e. cinema/bowling, or even a sealife centre, something along those lines. There are enough houses being built in and around Lichfield to more than meet the housing need. In fact, the Local Plan 2040 states that enough land has been provided in the Lichfield District to give us a 3,000 house buffer over the legal requirement for the area! We’re already losing far too much countryside for my liking and changing the nature of Lichfield forever, let’s at least save some prime city centre space for something interesting/exciting, otherwise another opportunity will be lost.
Leave a comment