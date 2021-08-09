Final preparations are taking place for the return of a free music and arts festival in Lichfield.

Fuse in Lichfield

Fuse is due to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the 2021 event from 13th to 15th August.

It will feature a variety of music including rap, blues, soul, ska, funk and folk, as well as workshops and family-friendly activities.

Acts on the bill include The Social Ignition, Kissmet and Fred Zeppelin.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“After a very tough 18 months for the music and arts world, it’s all systems go for our upcoming free Fuse Festival in Beacon Park. “Fuse first ran 2001 and has grown to be one of the largest festivals of its kind in the Midlands with up to 18,000 visitors over the weekend. “Because Fuse is free it means there is no ticket revenue so the festival relies on donations, grants and sponsorship, all of which have been particularly difficult this year, so any support is very welcome by people coming along and donating if they can.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For more details on the festival line-up visit www.fuselichfield.org.uk.