People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to check their voter registration details are up to date.

Lichfield District Council’s annual canvass is taking place to ensure people don’t lose their right to take part in any ballots.

Tony McGovern, electoral registration officer at the local authority, said:

“It’s important that residents look out for messages from the council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address across the district. “We will send you a letter with the information we hold. Simply follow the instructions and only respond if you need to make any changes, to make sure you are able to have your say. “If you’re not registered, your name will not appear in the letter. Please follow the instructions and add your name. “You will also need to register yourself – the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.” Tony McGovern, Lichfield District Council

Research by the Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said:

“It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so. “Checking the messages that you will get from your local authority is the easiest way to see if you’re registered to vote. Melanie Davidson, Electoral Commission

For more details, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/elections.