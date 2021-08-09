People can get help to bring broken items back to life at an event in Lichfield city centre.

A Lichfield Repair and Share workshop

The Lichfield Repair and Share team will be holding a pop-up repair session at the Nurture Nest – formerly the Marks and Spencer store in Three Spires Shopping Centre – from 11.30am to 1.30pm on 21st August.

A spokesperson said:

“Bring your smaller items for repair or just come in for a chat if you need some advice on repairing something.

“Electricals, household, crafty stuff, clothing repairs are among the things we will be helping with.”

Lichfield Repair and Share spokesperson

