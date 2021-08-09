The hits of pop superstars ABBA will be performed when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.
Arrival will bring the sounds of the Swedish superstars to the city stage on 19th September.
A spokesperson for the show said:
“We have been performing as ABBA for over 25 years now, and the show has evolved quite a lot.
“Over the years we have added more and more songs and costumes, and we are constantly striving to make the show bigger and better with each year.
“The music of ABBA appeals to all age groups because it’s joyful and infectious – you just can’t help smiling when you hear the first few bars of Dancing Queen or Mamma Mia.”Arrival: The Hits of Abba spokesperson
For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.
Oh great. Another Tribute act. Tax payers money subsidies this place. If the management can’t show innovation and keep resorting to easy but expensive tribute acts then I’d prefer the place was closed until it could come up with a plan to be a self sufficient Arts & Culture business.
