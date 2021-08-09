Arrival: The Hits of ABBA

The hits of pop superstars ABBA will be performed when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Arrival will bring the sounds of the Swedish superstars to the city stage on 19th September.

A spokesperson for the show said:

“We have been performing as ABBA for over 25 years now, and the show has evolved quite a lot. “Over the years we have added more and more songs and costumes, and we are constantly striving to make the show bigger and better with each year. “The music of ABBA appeals to all age groups because it’s joyful and infectious – you just can’t help smiling when you hear the first few bars of Dancing Queen or Mamma Mia.” Arrival: The Hits of Abba spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.