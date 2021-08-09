A supermarket chain says roles in Lichfield are among 119 vacancies they are looking to fill in Staffordshire before Christmas.

Aldi staff

Aldi is looking for people across a range of roles, including apprenticeships and part-time positions up to store managers.

Salaries on offer go up to £47,080, with stores in Lichfield, Tamworth and Stafford looking to fill vacancies as part of a nationwide recruitment drive.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said:

“As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Staffordshire. “There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge. “Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.” Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK

Aldi currently operates stores in Lichfield and Burntwood, but revealed earlier this year it was looking to add a third store in the area.

For more details on available jobs visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.