A teenage driver has been arrested after trying to flee from police in Fazeley.
Officers tried to stop a black Ford Fiesta after reports of suspicious activity at a garage forecourt on 5th August.
PCSO John Horton, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle that tried to make off from police.
“A short pursuit led them to Brookside Way in Wilnecote where the driver and front seat passenger of the vehicle decamped and tried to make off on foot.
“The driver was detained having fallen into a nearby brook but unfortunately the passenger escaped. The vehicle did not belong to the driver.”
“The driver – a 17-year-old male from Rugeley – was arrested for aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, fail to stop, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.
“He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”PCSO John Horton, Staffordshire Police
Stay classy, Rugeley.
