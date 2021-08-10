A Burntwood woman has revealed how launching her own business helped her to cope with mental health challenges during the coronavirus lockdown.

Laura Schmidt

Laura Schmidt began creating journals with her Lovendu brand last year.

The 26-year-old said the business created a welcome distraction from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I have always struggled with my mental health as I have emetophobia and severe anxiety. “When lockdown happened, I was really struggling and unable to cope, so I turned to journaling as a way to help me – I have journaled every single day without fail ever since. “I found that I was sleeping better, more positive, had improved emotional regulation and just felt more clear minded. “I’d always wanted to start my own business and after not finding a mental health journal that wasn’t clinical or had a childish vibe, I decided to create my own. “I have a psychology degree and graduated top of my class in my Masters in forensic mental health so used that knowledge to base my products in CBT, mindfulness and more. “I created different journals for different problems, such as anxiety, depression, self-esteem, health and overthinking.” Laura Schmidt

Laura said that the company had now grown to sell thousands of journals to a range of customers.

And she said she hoped to continue growing the Lovendu brand.

Some of the Lovendu journals

“The future of the business is to keep helping people. “I launch new collections because product innovation and trying to produce the best product possible is important to me. “But so many people have messaged me saying how they take their journals to therapy with them and it helps them so much. “So I want to create more products that help people.” Laura Schmidt

For more details on Laura’s products visit lovendu.co.uk.