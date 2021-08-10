Students and teachers at a Lichfield secondary school are celebrating after seeing successful A-Level results.

Students at The Friary School receiving their A-Level resultsStudents at The Friary School receiving their A-Level results

The Friary School saw 95% of applicants secure their first choice university, while almost a fifth of students gained apprenticeship placements.

Headteacher Matt Allman paid tribute to the efforts of those celebrating their results today.

“This Year 13 cohort achieved Staffordshire’s top ranking GCSE results so the pressure was on for them to match this performance in the Sixth Form. “Don’t believe the cynics who crow about easy grades – this group dealt with the toughest of circumstances and we well know if they have sat those traditional exams then they would have shone just the same. “The celebrations in so many Lichfield homes this evening have been hard won and well-deserved.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

High performers included Ellen Richardson, Toby Morris-Samuels and Thomas Hughes who all secured four A* grades, while Josh Worrall, Sophie Turner and Josh Brammall were awarded three A* grades and an A.

Carrie Cain, assistant headteacher, said: