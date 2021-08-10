Staff at a Lichfield school say they are “extremely proud” of the efforts of A-Level students in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Connor George, Joe Watts, Louis Govani and Josh Sneddon

King Edward VI School sixth formers joined others across the country in receiving their results today (10th August).

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“Students who completed their Sixth Form courses this year have shown extraordinary resilience in completing their studies during all the restrictions of the past 18 months. “We are extremely proud of how they have continued to do their absolute best in ever-changing circumstances. “In January this year the government decided to withdraw the examinations that we had all been preparing for and asked schools to submit grades based on assessment throughout their two-year course. “This has been a monumental task for staff and students but they have risen to the challenge and today they were awarded their final grades. “Every student who has been awarded a grade has achieved this on their own merits, with rigorous moderation and grade descriptors from the examination boards. “The breaking down of examinations in to assessment across the specification gave a level playing field for students in both demonstrating their skills but also in being able to ensure that no student was at a significant disadvantage due to Covid-related factors.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

Two students from the school have secured places at the University of Oxford, with Louis Govani set to study medicine and Joe Sneddon studying English.

Others will be going on to study subjects including law, chemical engineering, business management, civil engineering, geography, maths, architecture, medicine, urban planning and sports science.

Jane Rutherford

“We celebrate all outcomes for students, our ambition is always to support to access the next phase of education, training or employment. “This year there have been successes across the board with students accessing degree-level apprenticeships, university courses, training placements or employment with some choosing to take a gap year to explore new opportunities. “It has been an incredibly challenging two years for staff, students and families. As a school, it has been through a collaborative approach and sheer determination that everyone has continued to do their best to meet the challenges. “We wish all of our students success in their future ventures.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

Click below to see pictures of the students collecting their results: